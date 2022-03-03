Stay up-to-date on your CME/CE while keeping yourself and your patients safe.
Written with Mission: Lifeline® hospitals in mind, STEMI Watch 2025: Clinical Excellence in Prevention, Management, and Intervention provides physicians and staff with a concise and practical update on ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). In the ...
Emergency Medicine
Our emergency medicine publications offer the latest in treating patients in the emergency department, pediatric emergencies, traumatic injuries, and more. Plus, with our growing library, you'll gain coverage on dedicated topics including stroke and STEMI management.
Hospital Management
Explore the issues inside our hospital management library. Topics include hospital risk management, EMTALA regulations, and legal case reviews. Publications provide ANCC and ACCME credits.
Clinical Medicine
Issues within our clinical medicine publications stay on the pulse of internal medicine, primary care, women's health, cardiology, neurology, and beyond while offering ACCME, ABIM MOC points, AAFP CME and ANCC.