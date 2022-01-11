Clinical Cardiology Alert This peer-reviewed newsletter is designed to save you time; our physician editors do the reading and research for you! Topics covered include atrial fibrillation, myocardial infarction, ICD safety, preventive cardiology, and pharmacological approaches. Read More

Contraceptive Technology Update Each issue provides objective analyses of the latest research and news on existing and emerging contraceptives so you can immediately apply what you've learned to patient care and counseling. You will receive practical, concise, and authoritative coverage on the issues impacting you most. Read More

Critical Care Alert With each monthly, peer-reviewed issue, our team of experts reviews nearly 30 relevant journals in this specialty, extracting key findings. Each evidence-based abstract is followed by comments from experienced clinicians and academicians you can rely on to explain what the information means for you and your patients in daily clinical practice. Read More

ED Management The concise, easy-to-read format of this publication keeps emergency department directors, administrators, physicians, and nurse supervisors on top of developments in the business and management of emergency medical care. It will help you manage your ED in a manner that is efficient, compliant, and safe. This publication provides practical, authoritative, and objective coverage on the issues affecting you most. Read More

Emergency Medicine Reports Emergency physicians count on Emergency Medicine Reports for concise and reliable coverage of the most up-to-date information on emergency medicine. You will receive in-depth articles 24 times a year on the most important clinical topics in emergency medicine. With diagnostic images, explanatory tables, clinical pathways, and valuable CME credits, you'll have the latest information to help you provide great care to your patients. Read More

Healthcare Risk Management Each issue gathers the latest peer-reviewed news for healthcare risk managers and blends it with dozens of ideas, strategies, and recommendations for reducing your facility's risk and liability. You can read practical, authoritative guidance that covers the broad range of challenges you face. Read More

Hospital Case Management Tap into the peer-reviewed resource that brings together case managers and directors of case management nationwide to share strategies, insights, successes, and failures from inside the hospital walls and beyond. You will benefit from in-depth observations about how your peers have tackled the development, implementation, and adaptation of case management programs. Read More

Hospital Employee Health Get the critical information you need to administer an efficient and effective employee health program. Each peer-reviewed, monthly issue provides you with practical, objective, authoritative, and concise coverage of the topics affecting you most. Read More

Hospital Infection Control & Prevention In each issue, infection prevention experts share strategies for success that can be immediately implemented to prevent costly infections. Each monthly, peer-reviewed issue provides comprehensive, authoritative articles that address your most pressing concerns. Read More

Infectious Disease Alert Each issue includes a range of abstracts of current literature combined with expert physician commentary. You will find coverage of hospital epidemiology, microbiology, travel medicine, and HIV and AIDS. Monthly special features focus on the latest advances and most effective methods for diagnosis and therapy. Read More

Integrative Medicine Alert Each month, physician authors take a critical look at popular therapies and outline the clinical data that either support or refute their use. Clinicians can gain a quick understanding of how various integrative therapies are supposed to work, potential beneficial uses, and possible dangers. Read More

Internal Medicine Alert Twice a month, read peer-reviewed abstracts of developments in internal medicine accompanied by expert commentary. Additionally, the newsletter includes quick, practical lessons in ECG interpretation and pharmacology updates with unbiased expert advice on the latest approved drugs. Read More

Medical Ethics Advisor Conflicting demands of government, courts, healthcare providers, and patients can cause problems in areas such as medical ethics, competency, potential liability, treatment costs, family wishes, and patient confidentiality and consent. This publication can help you understand how biological, legal, financial, and moral viewpoints interrelate and shape the decision-making you encounter in your practice. Read More

Neurology Alert This peer-reviewed publication includes abstracts of developments in neurology combined with expert physician commentary. In addition, each issue includes brief reviews that will save you time by summarizing noteworthy studies related to stroke. You will also find coverage of epilepsy, genetic advances, and pharmacological approaches to treatment. Read More

OB/GYN Clinical Alert Each issue includes peer-reviewed abstracts of developments in obstetrics and gynecology, with expert commentary from physicians. Coverage includes obstetrics, gynecology, infertility, family planning, pregnancy, gynecologic oncology, and primary care topics for women's health. Read More

Pediatric Emergency Medicine Reports This peer-reviewed monograph offers fully referenced in-depth reviews of current issues faced by physicians dealing with pediatric emergencies. You can learn more about the latest treatment protocols and diagnostic methods to help you keep pace with the multidisciplinary demands of emergency medicine. Read More

Primary Care Reports The multidisciplinary demands of primary care make this peer-reviewed monograph a must-have for busy physicians who want to stay up-to-date on the latest treatment protocols and diagnostic methods. Each issue features articles on important clinical issues in primary care, with practical treatment recommendations from expert physicians. Topics include cardiovascular disease, anemia, PMS, obesity, osteoporosis, rheumatic disorders, diabetes, and more. Read More