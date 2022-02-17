Skip to main content

Blogs

Clinician

Blog articles for clinicians and other medical professionals.

See More Posts
Hospital Report logo small

HOSPITAL REPORT

The premier resource for hospital professionals from Relias Media, the trusted source for healthcare information and continuing education.

See More Posts

  • Evaluating and Managing Spinal Cord Compression: The Bullet Points

    Spinal cord compression is a medical emergency requiring rapid diagnosis and intervention to prevent permanent neurologic deficits. Diagnosing this condition can be challenging, as low back pain is a common complaint, but only a small percentage of cases result from spinal cord compression.

    Read More

  • Have You Updated Your SBAR Methodology?

    A nursing team at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, revised the Situation, Background, Assessment, and Recommendation handoff process between the emergency department and telemetry unit. It led to a few key improvements.

    Read More

  • The Metabolic Connection Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Type 2 Diabetes

    Emerging research suggests that metabolic health, particularly insulin resistance and mitochondrial dysfunction, plays a crucial role in the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

    Read More

  • QFR  vs. FFR for Coronary Revascularization Guidance

    Fractional flow reserve is the gold standard for guiding revascularization in patients with intermediate coronary stenoses, as it reduces unnecessary interventions and improves clinical outcomes. Quantitative flow ratio, an angiography-based computational method, offers a noninvasive alternative by analyzing coronary angiograms without pressure wires. Here's how they compared.

    Read More

  • Citizen Scientists, IRB Challenges, and Regulatory Gaps

    Whether citizen science projects require IRB oversight depends on their classification under the Common Rule for human subjects research. Although many citizen science projects are exempt, some conducted in collaboration with universities or nonprofits may still fall under IRB jurisdiction.

    Read More
HI Cprevent logo small

HICprevent

This award-winning blog supplements the articles in Hospital Infection Control & Prevention.

See More Posts