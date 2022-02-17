Blogs
Clinician
Blog articles for clinicians and other medical professionals.
-
Understanding the Clinical Difficulties of Delivering a Guarded Prognosis
When patients face uncertain outcomes, providers often use the term guarded prognosis to describe their condition. This phrase carries clinical weight, shaping treatment decisions, communication strategies, and long-term care planning.
-
Granuloma Annulare vs. Ringworm: Clinical Comparison and Diagnostic Insights
Both granuloma annulare and ringworm can cause ring-shaped rashes, but their causes and treatments are very different. Knowing how to tell them apart is essential for accurate diagnosis and proper care.
-
What Clinicians Need to Know About POTS
Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is often misunderstood and frequently underdiagnosed in clinical practice. Recognizing its hallmark features is essential for timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and improving patients’ quality of life.
-
What Clinicians Should Know About Trichomoniasis Treatment
Trichomoniasis is a curable sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by the protozoan parasite Trichomonas vaginalis. Despite how common it is and its high global prevalence, it remains underdiagnosed and undertreated, partly due to its often asymptomatic presentation, particularly in men.
-
Clinical Overview of Salpingectomy and Risks Involved
Understanding the indications, benefits, and potential complications is essential for guiding informed surgical decisions.
HOSPITAL REPORT
The premier resource for hospital professionals from Relias Media, the trusted source for healthcare information and continuing education.
-
Evaluating and Managing Spinal Cord Compression: The Bullet Points
Spinal cord compression is a medical emergency requiring rapid diagnosis and intervention to prevent permanent neurologic deficits. Diagnosing this condition can be challenging, as low back pain is a common complaint, but only a small percentage of cases result from spinal cord compression.
-
Have You Updated Your SBAR Methodology?
A nursing team at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, revised the Situation, Background, Assessment, and Recommendation handoff process between the emergency department and telemetry unit. It led to a few key improvements.
-
The Metabolic Connection Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Type 2 Diabetes
Emerging research suggests that metabolic health, particularly insulin resistance and mitochondrial dysfunction, plays a crucial role in the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
-
QFR vs. FFR for Coronary Revascularization Guidance
Fractional flow reserve is the gold standard for guiding revascularization in patients with intermediate coronary stenoses, as it reduces unnecessary interventions and improves clinical outcomes. Quantitative flow ratio, an angiography-based computational method, offers a noninvasive alternative by analyzing coronary angiograms without pressure wires. Here's how they compared.
-
Citizen Scientists, IRB Challenges, and Regulatory Gaps
Whether citizen science projects require IRB oversight depends on their classification under the Common Rule for human subjects research. Although many citizen science projects are exempt, some conducted in collaboration with universities or nonprofits may still fall under IRB jurisdiction.
HICprevent
This award-winning blog supplements the articles in Hospital Infection Control & Prevention.
-
Decolonization Protocol in Facilities that Share Patients Saves Lives, Dollars
'Prevented estimated 800 hospitalizations and 60 deaths'
-
After Undermining COVID Vacccine, Antivaxxers Target Measles Shot
'Over the past year, I have watched many children die of measles'
-
As Predicted, Measles Returns in Unvaccinated
'Measles is a nasty virus.'
-
Eureka! Vaccination Can Prevent Long COVID
Those vaccinated before infection have varying levels of protection — up to 73%.
-
Atlanta Hospital Pays $45k to Settle Flu Vaccine Case
Fired worker had sought religious exemption